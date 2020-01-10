Global  

Lunar eclipse: Magh Mela begins in Prayagraj amid tight security

Friday, 10 January 2020
More than 40 lakh devotees are expected to take the holy dip in the Sangam on Friday. The number could go up further because of the lunar eclipse on Friday. The Magh Mela also marks the beginning of the 'Kalpwas' in which devotees live in segregated areas, lead an austere life and fast and pray for a month.
