One arrested in Gauri Lankesh murder case

IndiaTimes Friday, 10 January 2020
1 arrested in Gauri Lankesh murder case

Rushikesh Devdikar alias Murali, 44, who was absconding was arrested on Thursday from his hideout at Katras in Dhanbad district of Jharkhand, the SIT said in a...
Sify

Absconding accused arrested in Gauri Lankesh murder case

The accused was arrested from his hideout at Katras in Dhanbad district of Jharkhand.
Khaleej Times


Vrinda31191853

Vrinda RT @NewsMobileIndia: The SIT team probing Journalist Gauri Lankesh murder case, arrested absconding accused Rushikesh Devdikar yesterday. H… 14 minutes ago

msnindia

MSN India Lankesh murder accused arrested https://t.co/r440GrXC24 22 minutes ago

santhoshush

Santhosh S Rugi RT @ANI: The SIT team probing Journalist Gauri Lankesh murder case, arrested absconding accused Rushikesh Devdikar yesterday. He was arrest… 32 minutes ago

Sabashe12345

Saba sheikh RT @htTweets: One arrested in #GauriLankesh murder case https://t.co/RNJFfu7BgQ https://t.co/M09QNHYbC6 35 minutes ago

Sabashe12345

Saba sheikh RT @MumbaiMirror: #GauriLankesh murder case: Absconding accused Rushikesh Devdikar arrested from Jharkhand's Dhanbad. https://t.co/cvrSLT9… 35 minutes ago

ashukr8298

against bjp to destroy our golden bird RT @BangaloreMirror: According to the probe team, Devdikar was part of the conspiracy to kill Lankesh. He is accused number 18 in the case.… 45 minutes ago

ashukr8298

against bjp to destroy our golden bird RT @scroll_in: #GauriLankesh murder case: One more suspect arrested from hideout in Jharkhand https://t.co/2LGE53vYRX https://t.co/T7GUGlzm… 45 minutes ago

khaleejtimes

Khaleej Times #GauriLankesh murder case: The accused was arrested from his hideout in #Dhanbad district of Jharkhand. https://t.co/ljrJLP3wIm 55 minutes ago

