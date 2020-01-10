Police stop JNU students from marching towards Rashtrapati Bhavan

Bhuvi Gupta @India8Heart Right. How many lies. As if even you can believe that. If you hate students that's your problem. We wo… https://t.co/5k8vKdYY9L 7 hours ago

Mohseen RT @ndtv: Police tries to stop #JNU students and other protesters from moving towards Rashtrapati Bhavan. #JNUViolence #JNUAttacks https:/… 9 hours ago

Boishakhi | ‏بویشآکھئ RT @TheQuint: #Video | "Delhi police vandalised our library. We opened one on the streets. They cannot stop us from reading.": #Jamia stude… 11 hours ago

Jamanbhai Kantariya RT @DeependerSHooda: JNU students faced violence in their own hostels with Police & administration absent from the scene. Reprehensible. Ou… 13 hours ago

Stanly Johny "The police also resorted to baton charge to control the students who tried to block the traffic at Janpath. Four s… https://t.co/VBBqjuXrH6 13 hours ago

FunFootlooseFoodie RT @Outlookindia: The students of #JNU were stopped by police from marching towards the Rashtrapati Bhawan protesting against the January 5… 15 hours ago