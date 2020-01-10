Global  

Police stop JNU students from marching towards Rashtrapati Bhavan

Mid-Day Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
*New Delhi:* JNU students protesting the violence on the university campus tried to march towards the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday after a failed meeting with HRD ministry officials, but were stopped and later detained by police with some of them receiving injuries as they were roughed up when the cops put them in buses and...
News video: JNU students demand VC's ouster; protest march to Rashtrapati Bhavan halted

JNU students demand VC's ouster; protest march to Rashtrapati Bhavan halted 02:03

 JNU students marched towards Delhi’s Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday and were later stopped by the police. Several students were detained and the police tried to disperse the crowd marching towards the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

JNU Violence Protestor suffer injury during march towards Rashtrapati Bhavan [Video]JNU Violence Protestor suffer injury during march towards Rashtrapati Bhavan

JNU Violence Protestor suffer injury during march towards Rashtrapati Bhavan

JNU Students hold protest march towards Rashtrapati Bhawan detained [Video]JNU Students hold protest march towards Rashtrapati Bhawan detained

JNU Students hold protest march towards Rashtrapati Bhawan detained

