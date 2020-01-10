JNU students stopped by police from marching towards Rashtrapati Bhavan; detained
Friday, 10 January 2020 () *New Delhi:* JNU students protesting against the violence on the university campus tried to march towards the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday after a failed meeting with HRD ministry officials, but were stopped and later detained by police, with some of them receiving injuries as they were roughed up when the cops put them in...
