JNU students stopped by police from marching towards Rashtrapati Bhavan; detained

Mid-Day Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
*New Delhi:* JNU students protesting against the violence on the university campus tried to march towards the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday after a failed meeting with HRD ministry officials, but were stopped and later detained by police, with some of them receiving injuries as they were roughed up when the cops put them in...
News video: JNU students demand VC's ouster; protest march to Rashtrapati Bhavan halted

JNU students demand VC's ouster; protest march to Rashtrapati Bhavan halted 02:03

 JNU students marched towards Delhi’s Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday and were later stopped by the police. Several students were detained and the police tried to disperse the crowd marching towards the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Man killed and another fighting for life in hospital after daylight stabbing in Royal Leamington Spa [Video]Man killed and another fighting for life in hospital after daylight stabbing in Royal Leamington Spa

A man has been knifed to death and another left fighting for life in a double stabbing in broad daylight today (Wed). Police and ambulance crews dashed to Tachbrook Road, in Royal Leamington Spa,..

JNU violence: Delhi police blames Left groups, says Aishe led mob | OneIndia News [Video]JNU violence: Delhi police blames Left groups, says Aishe led mob | OneIndia News

Delhi police blames left groups for violence in JNU, Aishe Ghosh rejects Delhi police claims, Smriti Irani takes a jibe at Deepika Padukone, BJP MLA makes sexist barb at Deepika Padukone, ED seizes..

JNU students stopped by police from marching towards Rashtrapati Bhavan, detained

The police also resorted to baton charge to control the mob who tried to block the traffic at Janpath
Hindu Also reported by •IndiaTimesMid-Day

India police violently disperse student protest in New Delhi

Police chased and stuck protesters with batons as about 1,000 JNU students and teachers rallied in Indian capital.
Al Jazeera Also reported by •IndiaTimesMid-Day

