Right to access internet a fundamental right, rules SC on J&K restrictions

Mid-Day Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
*New Delhi:* The Supreme Court while hearing petitions challenging restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday stated that the right to access the internet is a fundamental right under Article 19 of the Constitution of India. "It is no doubt that freedom of speech is an essential tool in a democratic setup. The freedom of...
