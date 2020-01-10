Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Congress suggests BJP: Next time invite Finance Minister to pre-budget meet

Mid-Day Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
New Delhi: The absence of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the pre-budget meet on Thursday raised some eyebrows in the opposition. The Congress took a shot the ruling BJP party on Twitter on Sitharaman’s absence in the meeting with economists and experts at the Niti Aayog that was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: IANS INDIA - Published < > Embed
News video: Economic growth government's priority: BJP spokesperson on pre budget meet

Economic growth government's priority: BJP spokesperson on pre budget meet 04:36

 Economic growth government's priority: BJP spokesperson on pre budget meet

Recent related videos from verified sources

BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh on meeting with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharamanaraman [Video]BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh on meeting with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharamanaraman

BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh on meeting with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:59Published

Finland PM Looking to Implement Four-Day Work Week [Video]Finland PM Looking to Implement Four-Day Work Week

Finland PM Looking to Implement Four-Day Work Week. Sanna Marin, who became prime minister last month, adds that each day should have six working hours. She has already called for a test run to see if..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:03Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Next time invite finance minister to pre-budget meet: Congress in jab at BJP


IndiaTimes

All eyes on Nirmala's 2nd Budget for tax relief

The common man has his eyes set on finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman's second Budget next month for relief in income tax, but an economic slowdown and a sharp...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •allAfrica.comReuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

eternallyamused

ZeroicIndian This is PRICELESS !! https://t.co/u4kRe7bE1z 5 hours ago

Er_AjazKhan

The Khan Shahab RT @ABPNews: 'Finding Nirmala': #Congress Suggests #BJP To Invite Finance Minister To Pre-Budget Meet Next Time #Budget2020 Details: https… 5 hours ago

kamarajdisciple

R.RAMACHANDRAN 'Finding Nirmala': Congress Asks BJP to Invite Finance Minister to Pre-budget Meet Next Time https://t.co/5jBy91zFmn 11 hours ago

ABPNews

ABP News 'Finding Nirmala': #Congress Suggests #BJP To Invite Finance Minister To Pre-Budget Meet Next Time #Budget2020 Det… https://t.co/Wi86kA4NRN 15 hours ago

news18dotcom

News18.com "How many men does it take to do a woman's job," the opposition party said. https://t.co/amE9VwRxoT 17 hours ago

somsirsa

Somsirsa Chatterjee ‘Finding Nirmala’: Congress Suggests BJP Should Invite Finance Minister to Pre-budget Meet Next Time… https://t.co/o8WAoj9vum 17 hours ago

dailyanjal

Dailyanjal ‘Finding Nirmala’: Congress Suggests BJP Should Invite Finance Minister to Pre-budget Meet Next Time… https://t.co/HqZ8o8fJ2w 17 hours ago

xode0000

Alec Destry @NameIsFun2Say @realDonaldTrump "...party is trying to use the impeachment process to usurp the will of the people.… https://t.co/KvZbvaOlgz 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.