Supreme Court stays NCLAT order that reinstated Cyrus Mistry as Executive Chairman of Tata Sons

DNA Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
In another development in the Tata Sons versus Cyrus Mistry case, the Supreme Court on Friday put on hold an order passed by the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) reinstating Mistry as the executive chairman of Tata group.
Supreme Court stays NCLAT order restoring Cyrus Mistry as Executive Chairman of Tata Sons

The Supreme Court on Friday (January 10) stayed the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) order that restored Cyrus Mistry as executive Chairman of...
Tata vs Mistry: NCLAT reserves order on RoC plea

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Friday reserved its order on the plea filed by the Registrar of Companies (RoC) seeking modifications in...
