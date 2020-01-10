Supreme Court stays NCLAT order that reinstated Cyrus Mistry as Executive Chairman of Tata Sons

BloombergQuint The Supreme Court stayed NCLAT's judgment to reinstate #CyrusMistry as the executive chairman of Tata Sons and dire… https://t.co/Q0xVAAtvbf 1 minute ago

BP RT @barandbench: @RNTata2000 Breaking: Supreme Court stays NCLAT order reinstating Cyrus Mistry as the Executive Chairman of Tata sons #cyr… 3 minutes ago

Varun Vijay RT @timesofindia: Supreme Court stays NCLAT order restoring Cyrus Mistry as executive chairman of Tata Group Read: https://t.co/ad6ktzEul… 5 minutes ago

HW News English Mistry was fired from the top job after he had a fallout with the group owner, Ratan Tata, over the issue of corpor… https://t.co/CkwfY0lvvO 12 minutes ago

Omkar Kadam RT @CNNnews18: #NewsAlert - Supreme Court stays NCLAT order reinstating Cyrus Mistry as Chairman of Tata Sons; issues notice to him. | @utk… 13 minutes ago

Avinash RT @BloombergQuint: Supreme Court stays NCLAT judgment on reinstatement of Cyrus Mistry as Tata Sons Chairman. https://t.co/1XaaSqOxmw 16 minutes ago