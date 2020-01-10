Global  

At Rs 1,450 cr, BJP got 61% funding via Electoral Bonds before LS polls

IndiaTimes Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Anti-bond Congress raised 41% of its total Rs 918 cr funding through bonds, Trinamool got Rs 97 crore.
