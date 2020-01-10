Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

3 more complaints received by Delhi Police in connection with JNU violence

IndiaTimes Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Three more complaints have been received by Delhi police related to violence that took place at the Jawaharlal Nehru University's campus on January 5, taking a number of total complaints to 14. "Three more complaints received related to the JNU violence, now total complaints received are 14," according to Delhi police sources.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: JNU violence: Delhi police finds 'vital clues', sets up fact-finding panel

JNU violence: Delhi police finds 'vital clues', sets up fact-finding panel 04:35

 Delhi police has said that it has found vital clues in connection with the violence in JNU on Sunday evening.

Recent related videos from verified sources

JNU protest march: Police detains protesters marching towards Rashtrapati Bhawan | OneIndia News [Video]JNU protest march: Police detains protesters marching towards Rashtrapati Bhawan | OneIndia News

NOIDA POLICE CHIEF SUSPENDED AFTER LETTER ALLEGING CORRUPTION LEAKED, POLICE DETAINS JNU PROTESTERS OUTSIDE HRD MINISTRY, MAMATA DISTANCES HERSELF FROM UNITED OPPOSITION AGAINST CAA & NRC, 15 foreign..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:25Published

Mamata roars: Won't attend united opposition meet against CAA & NRC, will fight alone|OneIndia News [Video]Mamata roars: Won't attend united opposition meet against CAA & NRC, will fight alone|OneIndia News

MAMATA DISTANCES HERSELF FROM UNITED OPPOSITION AGAINST CAA & NRC, Nirbhaya case convict appeals against death sentence, CJI SA Bobde says petitions on CAA do not help, 15 foreign envoys in J&K to..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 04:05Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Students protest outside Delhi Police HQ after JNU violence

Students from the Jawaharlal Nehru University were joined by those from Delhi University and Jamia Millia Islamia.
Sify

Delhi Police receives three more complaints in JNU violence


Indian Express

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Ranjeet22156556

रंजीत राज RT @Manasi71: JNU Violence- Delhi police have received 3 more complaints in connection with JNU violence. A Senior police officer said they… 2 minutes ago

Iqra_Initiator

Adv Shamsher Khan (Bhim Army) RT @the_hindu: 14 complaints have been received so far in connection with the January 5 #JNU violence https://t.co/7UpTCo4yEt 12 minutes ago

RajuVegesena

V S Raju RT @ANI: Delhi Police Sources: Three more complaints received in connection with January 5 #JNUViolence case. 14 complaints have been recei… 23 minutes ago

TOIIndiaNews

TOI India 3 more complaints received by Delhi Police in connection with JNU violence https://t.co/uHjnZigiiv 31 minutes ago

the_hindu

The Hindu 14 complaints have been received so far in connection with the January 5 #JNU violence https://t.co/7UpTCo4yEt 36 minutes ago

Manasi71

Manasi7 JNU Violence- Delhi police have received 3 more complaints in connection with JNU violence. A Senior police officer… https://t.co/GAtzmrHsJ8 3 hours ago

ambrena62986028

Ambreena Syed RT @indiatvnews: JNU violence: 3 more complaints received; JNUTA submits memorandum demanding VC's removal #JNUViolence #JNUProtest #JNU #… 3 hours ago

indiatvnews

India TV JNU violence: 3 more complaints received; JNUTA submits memorandum demanding VC's removal #JNUViolence #JNUProtest… https://t.co/z5pCa0eiUT 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.