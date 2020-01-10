3 more complaints received by Delhi Police in connection with JNU violence
Friday, 10 January 2020 () Three more complaints have been received by Delhi police related to violence that took place at the Jawaharlal Nehru University's campus on January 5, taking a number of total complaints to 14. "Three more complaints received related to the JNU violence, now total complaints received are 14," according to Delhi police sources.
