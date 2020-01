Friday, 10 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

London, Jan 10 (IANS) Queen Elizabeth II has ordered all four royal households of the UK to find "workable solutions" to the crisis with Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle "within days not weeks", following the announcement that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were stepping back as "senior royals" and would work to become financially independent, according to a source.