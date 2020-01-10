Global  

On Hrithik Roshan's birthday, mom Pinkie Roshan shares pics of his brain surgery with a heart touching and inspiring message

Bollywood Life Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Hrithik Roshan's mom Pinkie Roshan shared the unseen pics of his brain surgery, with a long and emotional message. She revealed that before HR was taken to the operation theatre, she was almost fainting but his wink and smile gave her immense strength
Birthday Special: Hrithik Roshan is more than a Greek God and these films are proof

Birthday Special: Hrithik Roshan is more than a Greek God and these films are proof2020 marks the beginning of a new decade and 20 years of Hrithik Roshan in the Hindi Cinema. Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai became an overnight rage and Roshan...
Mid-Day

On Hrithik Roshan's birthday, the actor continues to inspire millennials with his characters and looks

New Delhi [India], Jan 10 (ANI): From being called as the greek god for his exceptional looks to the varied characters that showed his versatility on the silver...
Sify


Tweets about this

amarendrahbti

Amarendra Kumar RT @MissMalini: We are so glad @iHrithik is in top form right now and wish him all the health and happiness this birthday! #HappyBirthdayHr… 4 minutes ago

EShmonina1970

Elena Shmonina RT @bollywood_life: On Hrithik Roshan's birthday, mom Pinkie Roshan shares pics of his brain surgery with a heart touching and inspiring me… 31 minutes ago

EShmonina1970

Elena Shmonina RT @pinkvilla: @iHrithik’s mother Pinkie Roshan pens emotional note on his birthday; Shares pics of his brain surgery - https://t.co/WFgllN… 1 hour ago

Babbi42071847

Babbi RT @MumbaiMirror: #HappyBirthdayHrithikRoshan: @sussannekroshan, #PinkieRoshan share moving wishes! https://t.co/iGL0jlicnP 1 hour ago

HDpopcorns

HDpopcorn On Hrithik Roshan’s birthday, mom Pinkie Roshan shares unseen photos from his brain surgery https://t.co/IpVFY5ppfi https://t.co/Zqiaq4ssts 3 hours ago

HDpopcorns

HDpopcorn On Hrithik Roshan’s birthday, mom Pinkie Roshan shares unseen photos from his brain surgery https://t.co/IIWefXswBp https://t.co/n8TpeJjKnc 3 hours ago

