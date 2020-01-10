Indian Embassy in Nepal celebrates Vishwa Hindi Diwas Friday, 10 January 2020 ( 43 minutes ago )

Kathmandu [Nepal], Jan 10 (ANI): The Indian Embassy in Nepal along with the Central Hindi Department of Tribhuvan University in Kathmandu celebrated Vishwa Hindi Diwas here on Friday. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this