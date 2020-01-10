Global  

BJP slams Arvind Kejriwal for inducting Shoaib Iqbal in AAP

IndiaTimes Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
The BJP on Friday launched a scathing attack on Arvind Kejriwal over inducting Shoaib Iqbal into the AAP fold, saying the five-time MLA has been convicted in several cases and the ruling party in Delhi would do anything for vote bank politics.
News video: Watch l Delhi elections 2020: BJP slams AAP over induction of Shoaib Iqbal

Watch l Delhi elections 2020: BJP slams AAP over induction of Shoaib Iqbal 04:42

 BJP has lashed out at Arvind Kejriwal for inducting Shoaib Iqbal in the party ahead of the Delhi Assembly election.

CM Arvind Kejriwal lays foundation stone of new hospital in Delhi Siraspur [Video]CM Arvind Kejriwal lays foundation stone of new hospital in Delhi Siraspur

CM Arvind Kejriwal lays foundation stone of new hospital in Delhi Siraspur

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:10Published

Amit Shah slams Arvind Kejriwal for hindering Centre’s developmental projects [Video]Amit Shah slams Arvind Kejriwal for hindering Centre’s developmental projects

Home Minister Amit Shah slammed Arvind Kejriwal accusing his government of stalling development projects and hindering policy moves of the Centre.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 06:10Published


Shoaib Iqbal joins AAP

Former five-term MLA from Matia Mahal constituency, Shoaib Iqbal, joined AAP on Thursday in the presence of the party’s national convener Arvind Kejri
Hindu

Did nothing but abuse me: Arvind Kejriwal on Amit Shah's Delhi rally

Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said Amit Shah chose to "abuse" him instead of talking about development and pointing out shortcomings of the AAP government....
IndiaTimes

