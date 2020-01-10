Boeing 737 Max designed by clowns: Internal messages
Friday, 10 January 2020 () Chicago, Jan 10 (IANS) The release of a batch of internal messages has raised more questions about the safety of Boeing's 737 Max aircraft that is currently grounded after two fatal crashes that killed around 350 people.
Boeing has released hundreds of internal messages that contained harshly critical comments about the development of the 737 MAX, including one that said the plane was "designed by clowns who in turn are supervised by monkeys". Francis Maguire reports.