Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

JNU violence: ABVP claims two of its activists named suspects by police not involved in attack

IndiaTimes Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
The RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Friday claimed that its activists, whose names have mentioned by the police as suspects in the JNU violence case, were not involved in the January 5 attack in the campus and it will share evidences to that effect with the police.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: JNU violence: Hindu Raksha Dal claims attacks, Delhi police investigates | OneIndia News

JNU violence: Hindu Raksha Dal claims attacks, Delhi police investigates | OneIndia News 03:45

 Hindu Raksha Dal claims JNU violence and warns of more, No arrests yet after mob vandalises JNU, BJP claims Delhi Police registers FIR against JNUSU president who was injured by the mob, JNU administration dismisses claims that it doesn't talk to students, Outrage over Free Kashmir poster at pro-JNU...

Recent related videos from verified sources

JNU students protest against fee hike was naxal attack ABVP [Video]JNU students protest against fee hike was naxal attack ABVP

JNU students protest against fee hike was naxal attack ABVP

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:36Published

Colombia foils plot to kill former FARC leader [Video]Colombia foils plot to kill former FARC leader

Police in Colombia say they have thwarted an assassination attempt on the former leader of the FARC rebel group. Acting on a tip, they killed two suspects plotting an attack on Rodrigo Londono, better..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:19Published


Recent related news from verified sources

JNU: Row over two FIRs filed on night of mob attack, VC appeals to students but protests continue

Two days after the mob attack in JNU, no arrests have been made by the Delhi police which received more flak on Tuesday from opposition parties and student...
IndiaTimes

JNU violence: Aishe Ghosh among nine suspects named by Delhi Police

Delhi Police said that the Crime Branch is investigating the criminal case filed in the Jawaharlal Nehru University violence incident which took place on January...
Zee News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Chandra1382

Chandra Shekhara H RT @OpIndia_com: Rahul Kanwal exposes himself further, claims Akshat is ABVP even as video of JNU violence shows him with Left during assau… 19 hours ago

neetuonline

Neetu RT @UnSubtleDesi: .⁦@rahulkanwal⁩ exposes himself further, claims Akshat is ABVP even as video of JNU violence shows him with Left during a… 1 day ago

NITISHK38192016

NITISH KUMAR RT @amardeep_khatri: Rahul Kanwal exposes himself further, claims Akshat is ABVP even as video of JNU violence shows him with Left during a… 2 days ago

amardeep_khatri

Amardeep Khatri Rahul Kanwal exposes himself further, claims Akshat is ABVP even as video of JNU violence shows him with Left durin… https://t.co/uIo6qmbqYk 2 days ago

sudhusingh

Sudarshan Singh B Rahul Kanwal continues to lie Akshat is ABVP despite evidence proving him wrong https://t.co/KwRQ4cODbF 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.