JNU violence: ABVP claims two of its activists named suspects by police not involved in attack
Friday, 10 January 2020 () The RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Friday claimed that its activists, whose names have mentioned by the police as suspects in the JNU violence case, were not involved in the January 5 attack in the campus and it will share evidences to that effect with the police.
