Friday, 10 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Today, in the BB Comic Club task, Sidharth Shukla took sly digs at Rashami Desai, Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh in a funny way and he managed to garner maximum laughs. Owing to his epic wit and humour, Sidharth's fans are trending #EntertainerSid on Twitter and have hailed him as the king of entertainment. 👓 View full article