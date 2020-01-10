Gauri Lankesh murder suspect arrested in Jharkhand
Friday, 10 January 2020 () The suspect, Rushikesh Devdikar (44), was arrested from Katras in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district on Thursday. He was named in an earlier chargesheet filed in the murder case. A local court in Dhanbad allowed the Karnataka team to take Devdikar on a three-day transit remand.
POLLING IN JHARKHAND UNDERWAY, VOTING IN 13 CONSTITUENCIES IN JHARKHAND, UDDHAV THACKERAY GOVERNMENT TO FACE FLOOR TEST TODAY AFTERNOON
GDP GROWTH FALLS TO 4.5% IN Q2 OF 2019-20, MANMOHAN SINGH SLAMS..