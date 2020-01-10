Global  

Gauri Lankesh murder suspect arrested in Jharkhand

IndiaTimes Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
The suspect, Rushikesh Devdikar (44), was arrested from Katras in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district on Thursday. He was named in an earlier chargesheet filed in the murder case. A local court in Dhanbad allowed the Karnataka team to take Devdikar on a three-day transit remand.
