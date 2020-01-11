Global  

Trump claims 4 US embassies were targeted by Iran

Sify Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Washington, Jan 11 (IANS) US President Donald Trump said that the "imminent threat" from Iran might involve planned attacks on four US embassies, US media reported.
News video: Trump Says Iran ‘Appears To Be Standing Down’ After Missile Attack

Trump Says Iran ‘Appears To Be Standing Down’ After Missile Attack 02:30

 CBS News' Skyler Henry reports.

