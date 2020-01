Ottawa, Jan 11 (IANS) Iran has agreed to allow Canadian investigators to travel to Tehran to investigate the cause of the Ukraine International Airlines plane crash that killed all 176 people on board, including 63 Canadians, Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said.



