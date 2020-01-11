Global  

Remove Delhi Police Commissioner and JNU vice chancellor: Congress

Zee News Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Congress leader Ajay Maken said that looking at the investigation carried out by the Delhi Police in JNU violence, it seemed that it was a shoddy probe which also showed their involvement in the entire incident.
