Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Delhi police speaking the language of JNU VC, says JNUSU

Mid-Day Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
*New Delhi:* The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) on Friday accused the Delhi Police of speaking the language of the varsity's vice-chancellor and said those who were assaulted have been "implicated as suspects". The Crime Branch investigating the case of violence in the JNU has identified and released...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: IANS INDIA - Published < > Embed
News video: No fear at all, will be new experience if jailed: JNUSU prez Aishe Ghosh

No fear at all, will be new experience if jailed: JNUSU prez Aishe Ghosh 06:59

 Minutes after the JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh is named as suspect in JNU violence by Delhi police, IANS speaks to her.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Prakash Javadekar claims malafide campaign run against ABVP | OneIndia News [Video]Prakash Javadekar claims malafide campaign run against ABVP | OneIndia News

Delhi police blames left groups for violence in JNU, Aishe Ghosh rejects Delhi police claims, Prakash Javadekar claims malafide campaign was run against ABVP, Smriti Irani takes a jibe at Deepika..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:42Published

JNU violence: Delhi police blames Left groups, says Aishe led mob | OneIndia News [Video]JNU violence: Delhi police blames Left groups, says Aishe led mob | OneIndia News

Delhi police blames left groups for violence in JNU, Aishe Ghosh rejects Delhi police claims, Smriti Irani takes a jibe at Deepika Padukone, BJP MLA makes sexist barb at Deepika Padukone, ED seizes..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:54Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Probe into JNU violence case 'shoddy'; sack Delhi police chief, JNU VC: Congress

Accusing the Delhi Police of conducting a "shoddy" investigation into the JNU violence case, the Congress on Friday alleged that it was clearly influenced by the...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Mid-Day

Cops zero in on 3 masked JNU attackers, probe insiders' role

Delhi Police may soon make a breakthrough in the JNU violence case as the crime branch is learnt to have received information about three suspects who were seen...
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

asifiqbal86

mdasifiqbal RT @CNNnews18: Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) has accused the Delhi Police of speaking the language of the varsity's v… 2 minutes ago

news18dotcom

News18.com Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) has accused the Delhi Police of speaking the language of the va… https://t.co/S6WgJ7h2Vm 1 hour ago

CNNnews18

News18 Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) has accused the Delhi Police of speaking the language of the va… https://t.co/fksUjp75Hz 2 hours ago

jainpau1

Change RT @timesofindia: Police speaking language of JNU VC: JNUSU https://t.co/9OMAGDpLbl via @TOIDelhi https://t.co/nUo3cTb5Ie 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.