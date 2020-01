Saturday, 11 January 2020 ( 53 minutes ago )

Sultan Qaboos, the longest-reigning leader of the modern Arab world, died on Friday at the age of 79. "I am deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said. He was a visionary leader and statesman who transformed Oman into a modern and prosperous nation," Modi wrote on Twitter.