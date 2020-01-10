Global  

JNU should have a police station: Subramanian Swamy

IndiaTimes Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Calling for students’ safety on university campuses, Rajya Sabha MP from the BJP, Subramanian Swamy, said police stations must be set up on university campuses to keep students safe. Swamy spoke to the media after delivering a lecture on ‘Who are we? A quest for national identity’ at Indus University in Ahmedabad.
