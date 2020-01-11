Global  

Now, SC orders seven-star resort razed in Kerala

IndiaTimes Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
A day before start of demolition of around 350 flats in Maradu area of Kochi on its order, the Supreme Court on Friday paved the way for razing of the 7-star Kapico Kerala Resorts in Vembanad Lake in neighbouring Alappuzha for violating coastal zone regulations .
