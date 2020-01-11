Global  

PM Narendra Modi to arrive in Kolkata today, buzz over meet with CM Mamata Banerjee

Saturday, 11 January 2020
PM Narendra Modi will be touching down in the city on Saturday evening for a less-than-24-hour visit that has four scheduled programmes besides the night halt at Raj Bhavan.
‘Are you Pakistan’s ambassador?’ Mamata Banerjee’s jibe at PM Modi [Video]‘Are you Pakistan’s ambassador?’ Mamata Banerjee’s jibe at PM Modi

West Bengal Chief Minister hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

PM Modi, Mamata likely to share stage on Jan 12: TMC sources

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal chief Mamata Banerjee are likely to share the stage during a programme here on Sunday, TMC sources said. The two...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Hindu

PM Narendra Modi on two-day Kolkata visit from today; may share dias with Mamata Banerjee

Huge security has been put in place in Kolkata after it was reported that several outfits and political parties are planning agitation as PM Modi's convoy...
Zee News


newstrackmedia

Newstrack Extending a friendly hand Modi to meet Mamata on his 2-day visit to #Kolkata... @narendramodi @MamataOfficial https://t.co/1NU4eOwA5w 3 hours ago

SoumyajitWrites

Soumyajit Majumder Protest by students across Kolkata raising #GoBackModiFromBengal slogan. Protests in Hatibagan, Howrah station, G… https://t.co/U2kY2MmOtb 3 hours ago

newsFromKolkata

Kolkata news PM Narendra Modi to arrive in Kolkata today, buzz over meet with CM Mamata Banerjee (via: https://t.co/BX8a64PVsp)… https://t.co/w2R2jf8Gds 6 hours ago

mohitsmartlove

Mohit $marty.... RT @timesofindia: PM Narendra Modi to arrive in Kolkata today, buzz over meet with CM Mamata Banerjee READ: https://t.co/KldtQPiaCz 6 hours ago

timesofindia

Times of India PM Narendra Modi to arrive in Kolkata today, buzz over meet with CM Mamata Banerjee READ: https://t.co/KldtQPiaCz 6 hours ago

Aasim98924

Aasim siddiqui RT @CNNnews18: In the midst of National Register of Citizens (NRC) and Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in Bengal, PM Narendra Modi… 7 hours ago

CNNnews18

News18 In the midst of National Register of Citizens (NRC) and Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in Bengal, PM Nare… https://t.co/wu5sXPITeQ 7 hours ago

