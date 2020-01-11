Chhapaak Day 1 Box Office Collection early estimates: Deepika Padukone's opens to a below average response
Saturday, 11 January 2020 () Along with Ajay Devgn's 100th film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, another big film opened in the theatres this Friday. Meghna Gulzar's directorial Chhapaak opened in the theatres yesterday. The film not only marks Deepika Padukone's debut as a film producer but also her return to the big screen post her wedding.
Actor-producer Ajay Devgn's "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior" has opened on Friday along with the Deepika Padukone-starrer "Chhapaak". The actor says that he wants both films to do well at the box-office because he feels both are based on really good subjects