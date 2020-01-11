Global  

Chhapaak Day 1 Box Office Collection early estimates: Deepika Padukone's opens to a below average response

Saturday, 11 January 2020
Along with Ajay Devgn's 100th film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, another big film opened in the theatres this Friday. Meghna Gulzar's directorial Chhapaak opened in the theatres yesterday. The film not only marks Deepika Padukone's debut as a film producer but also her return to the big screen post her wedding.
Ajay Devgn on 'Chhapaak' and 'Tanhaji': I want both films to do well

Ajay Devgn on 'Chhapaak' and 'Tanhaji': I want both films to do well

 Actor-producer Ajay Devgn's "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior" has opened on Friday along with the Deepika Padukone-starrer "Chhapaak". The actor says that he wants both films to do well at the box-office because he feels both are based on really good subjects

Laxmi Agarwal's lawyer wants a stay on Deepika Padukone's film Chhapaak.

MP, Chhattisgarh govts make Deepika Padukone Chhapaak tax free

Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak Box Office failure could be linked back to her standing in solidarity with JNU students
