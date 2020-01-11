Global  

Who ordered Arvind Kejriwal to stay silent on JNU violence? asks Shashi Tharoor

Mid-Day Saturday, 11 January 2020
*New Delhi:* Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Friday launched an attack on Arvind Kejriwal accusing him of staying silent on the issue of violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus and questioned Delhi Chief Minister on whose orders he is not standing up for citizens' rights to protest? "The police may have been acting...
News video: JNU violence: ‘Police following orders, not their fault’, says Arvind Kejriwal

JNU violence: ‘Police following orders, not their fault’, says Arvind Kejriwal 01:56

 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal spoke on JNU violence. Kejriwal said that the police are not at fault. "Police are acting on order," he added. On January 5, a masked mob attacked students and teachers at JNU.

