Who ordered Arvind Kejriwal to stay silent on JNU violence? asks Shashi Tharoor

Saturday, 11 January 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

*New Delhi:* Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Friday launched an attack on Arvind Kejriwal accusing him of staying silent on the issue of violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus and questioned Delhi Chief Minister on whose orders he is not standing up for citizens' rights to protest? "The police may have been acting... 👓 View full article

