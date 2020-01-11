Kundali Bhagya's Anjum Fakih finds love in this comedian and gets in a relationship

TV actress Anjum Fakih who is currently seen in Zee TV's top show Kundali Bhagya has finally found love. The TV actress who plays the second lead in the spin-off show, is in a serious relationship with comedian and actor Ketan Singh.

