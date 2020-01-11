Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Kundali Bhagya's Anjum Fakih finds love in this comedian and gets in a relationship

Bollywood Life Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
TV actress Anjum Fakih who is currently seen in Zee TV's top show Kundali Bhagya has finally found love. The TV actress who plays the second lead in the spin-off show, is in a serious relationship with comedian and actor Ketan Singh.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

bollywood_life

BollywoodLife Kundali Bhagya's Anjum Fakih finds love in this comedian and gets in a relationship #] #AnjumFakih #KetanSingh… https://t.co/oOH4zLfldg 5 hours ago

ayesha84

🦋𝚊𝚢𝚎𝚜𝚑𝚊🦋 RT @tellychakkar: What do you think about Anjum Fakih's latest video? #AnjumFakih #KundaliBhagya #TellyChakkar https://t.co/Y8XSKYw1hD 14 hours ago

tellychakkar

Tellychakkar.com What do you think about Anjum Fakih's latest video? #AnjumFakih #KundaliBhagya #TellyChakkar https://t.co/Y8XSKYw1hD 16 hours ago

ItsTheRealKR

ItsTheRealKR RT @ZEE5Shows: Does @anjumfakih have a crush on @SHABIRAHLUWALIA? Read to find out. #KundaliBhagya #KumkumBhaya #ZEE5Shows https://t.co/… 3 days ago

ZEE5Shows

ZEE5 Shows Does @anjumfakih have a crush on @SHABIRAHLUWALIA? Read to find out. #KundaliBhagya #KumkumBhaya #ZEE5Shows https://t.co/Ruzm979po1 3 days ago

OnRishta

RishTa_lives_on RT @tellychakkar: What are your views on the adorable pictures? @anjumfakih #kundalibhagya #anjumfakih #tellychakkar https://t.co/efI… 5 days ago

tellychakkar

Tellychakkar.com What are your views on the adorable pictures? @anjumfakih #kundalibhagya #anjumfakih #tellychakkar https://t.co/efIy2PhC0w 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.