Northern Ireland Assembly to resume function after 3 yrs

14 hours ago < > Embed Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published rish premier Leo Varadkar urges parties to get behind powersharing deal 01:28 Irish premier Leo Varadkar urges other parties to "get onboard" with powersharing talks. Speaking in Dublin, he said: “We are at a very sensitive point now in the talks in Northern Ireland and Stormont. “I think there is a real chance that today, or if not by Monday, we can have the Northern...