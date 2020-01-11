Global  

Northern Ireland Assembly to resume function after 3 yrs

Sify Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Belfast, Jan 11 (IANS) The Northern Ireland Assembly will resume function on Saturday after three years of suspension triggered by disagreements between two major political parties.
News video: rish premier Leo Varadkar urges parties to get behind powersharing deal

rish premier Leo Varadkar urges parties to get behind powersharing deal 01:28

 Irish premier Leo Varadkar urges other parties to "get onboard" with powersharing talks. Speaking in Dublin, he said: “We are at a very sensitive point now in the talks in Northern Ireland and Stormont. “I think there is a real chance that today, or if not by Monday, we can have the Northern...

Julian Smith on Stormont: 'We need to get back to work' [Video]Julian Smith on Stormont: 'We need to get back to work'

Julian Smith says the politicians he has met over the return of the powersharing Northern Ireland Assembly are "committed to getting devolution and the institution of the Good Friday Agreement back."..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:48Published

Powersharing could return to Northern Ireland on Friday [Video]Powersharing could return to Northern Ireland on Friday

Northern Ireland could witness a return to powersharing on Friday after a dramatic night of developments in political efforts to resurrect devolution. The UK and Irish governments jointly published a..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:05Published


UK, Ireland push for resumption of suspended N Ireland govt

LONDON (AP) — Britain and Ireland say they have struck a deal to restore the Northern Ireland government, exactly three years after it collapsed amid a feud...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Al JazeeraDeutsche Welle

Northern Ireland's DUP backs deal to restore devolved government

Northern Ireland's largest pro-British party, the Democratic Unionist Party, said it believed the draft deal published by the British and Irish governments on...
Reuters India


eyemagistus

Eyemagistus RT @OriginsOSU: The two largest parties in Northern Ireland — the Democratic Unionist party and Irish nationalist party Sinn Féin — have ag… 10 hours ago

JimBliss23

Jim Bliss After 3 years, the political parties in Northern Ireland agreed to resume the devolved assembly this evening. Both… https://t.co/pmQFnQBQbN 10 hours ago

OriginsOSU

Origins: Current Events in Historical Perspective The two largest parties in Northern Ireland — the Democratic Unionist party and Irish nationalist party Sinn Féin —… https://t.co/EFYkbMFUNX 11 hours ago

AndreaAlbion

Andrea Sutton Northern Ireland Assembly is to resume sitting. There's to be an Irish language czar. Did the previous deadlock… https://t.co/lSCJKToHyX 12 hours ago

Insideireland

InsideIreland.ie As #StormontTalks resume to restore the #NI Assembly and Executive, we ask what 2020 will tell us about Northern Ir… https://t.co/uLL38IwXI8 5 days ago

