Northern Ireland Assembly to resume function after 3 yrs
Saturday, 11 January 2020 () Belfast, Jan 11 (IANS) The Northern Ireland Assembly will resume function on Saturday after three years of suspension triggered by disagreements between two major political parties.
Irish premier Leo Varadkar urges other parties to "get onboard" with powersharing talks. Speaking in Dublin, he said: “We are at a very sensitive point now in the talks in Northern Ireland and Stormont. “I think there is a real chance that today, or if not by Monday, we can have the Northern...
Julian Smith says the politicians he has met over the return of the powersharing Northern Ireland Assembly are "committed to getting devolution and the institution of the Good Friday Agreement back."..
Northern Ireland could witness a return to powersharing on Friday after a dramatic night of developments in political efforts to resurrect devolution. The UK and Irish governments jointly published a..
LONDON (AP) — Britain and Ireland say they have struck a deal to restore the Northern Ireland government, exactly three years after it collapsed amid a feud...