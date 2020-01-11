Global  

Creation of Chief of Defence Staff a 'very big step' towards integration of forces: Army chief

IndiaTimes Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Army Chief Gen M M Naravane on Saturday termed the creation of the post of Chief of Defence Staff a "very big step" towards integration of the three forces and said the Army will ensure its success. "We are prepared to deal with challenges along northern border," the Army chief said when asked about China enhancing military infrastructure.
Recent related news from verified sources

'Ready to deal with challenges along China border'

Army Chief Gen M M Naravane on Saturday termed the creation of the post of Chief of Defence Staff a "very big step" towards integration of the three forces and...
IndiaTimes

General Rawat proposes setting up of an integrated Air Defence Command and common logistics for armed forces

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat has directed his tri-Service integrated defence staff to prepare a plan for the creation of an Air Defence Command...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Zee News

