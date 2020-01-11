Global  

Labour leadership hopeful wants referendum on royal family

Sify Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
London, Jan 11 (IANS) Labour leadership hopeful Clive Lewis has called for a referendum on the future of the British monarchy as part of his pitch to succeed incumbent party Jeremy Corbyn, a media report said.
News video: Clive Lewis: Labour leadership hopeful calls for referendum on royal family

Clive Lewis: Labour leadership hopeful calls for referendum on royal family 01:00

 Labour leadership contender Clive Lewis has called for a referendum on the future of the royal family. The shadow Treasury minister called for the poll as part of a package of sweeping constitutional reforms, including the introduction of proportional representation.

Clive Lewis suggests referendum on future of monarchy [Video]Clive Lewis suggests referendum on future of monarchy

Clive Lewis has said he would be in favour of a referendum on the future of the Royal Family. Speaking in Brixton, the Labour leadership hopeful said: "There's been lots of discussion about the fact..

Labour leadership hopeful Keir Starmer says party winning in Scotland again is a top priority

Labour leadership hopeful Keir Starmer says party winning in Scotland again is a top priorityThe frontrunner to take over from Jeremy Corbyn says Labour has got to win in Scotland to win in UK and will focus on reviving party in time for next year’s...
Daily Record

Labour leadership: Clive Lewis calls for Royal Family referendum

Leadership candidate Clive Lewis says a lot of people would like to see the monarchy "scaled down".
BBC News

