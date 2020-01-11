Global  

India's LCA Navy Tejas successfully lands onboard INS Vikramaditya for first time

DNA Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
On September 29, 2019, the DRDO successfully launched the naval version of India's indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas from the Shore Based Test Facility INS Hansa in Goa.
