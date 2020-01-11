India's LCA Navy Tejas successfully lands onboard INS Vikramaditya for first time Saturday, 11 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

On September 29, 2019, the DRDO successfully launched the naval version of India's indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas from the Shore Based Test Facility INS Hansa in Goa 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this હિતેશ રતનાણી Naval LCA Tejas lands on Indian navy aircraft carrier #INSVikramaditya for the first time. Well done @DRDO_India… https://t.co/5521DBPCUe 1 hour ago Desi Guy ✅Light Combat Aircraft (Naval) : Achieves a rare feat ✅It successfully lands on India’s “Aircraft Carrier” - INS V… https://t.co/j3NKgNUKY4 3 hours ago