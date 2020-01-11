Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan meets JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh
Saturday, 11 January 2020 () Chief minister of KeralaPinarayi Vijayan on Saturday met JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) President Aishe Ghosh here at Kerala House on Saturday. This meeting comes in the backdrop of masked mob violence by miscreants who entered the university campus recently and attacked the students and professors with sticks and rods.
AS THE ALLEGATIONS FLY THICK AND FAST OVER THE JNU VIOLENCE THAT TOOK PLACE ON THE 5th JAN EVENING, WITH MASKED MOB ATTACKING THE TEACHERS AND STUDENTS. NOW TROUBLE MOUNTS FOR THE JNUSU PRESIDENT AISHE..