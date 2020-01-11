Global  

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan meets JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh

IndiaTimes Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Chief minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday met JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) President Aishe Ghosh here at Kerala House on Saturday. This meeting comes in the backdrop of masked mob violence by miscreants who entered the university campus recently and attacked the students and professors with sticks and rods.
Credit: IANS INDIA - Published < > Embed
News video: No fear at all, will be new experience if jailed: JNUSU prez Aishe Ghosh

No fear at all, will be new experience if jailed: JNUSU prez Aishe Ghosh 06:59

 Minutes after the JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh is named as suspect in JNU violence by Delhi police, IANS speaks to her.

