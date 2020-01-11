Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Rahul condoles demise of Oman Sultan Qaboos

IndiaTimes Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday condoled the demise of Oman Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said. Sultan Qaboos, the longest-reigning leader of the modern Arab world, died on Friday at the age of 79.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Oman's Sultan Qaboos dies: State media

Oman's Sultan Qaboos dies: State media 14:07

 The 79-year-old monarch had ruled the sultanate since 1970 and transformed it into a modern state.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Haitham bin Tariq sworn in as Oman's new sultan [Video]Haitham bin Tariq sworn in as Oman's new sultan

The former culture minister has been named as successor to late Sultan Qaboos.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:27Published


Recent related news from verified sources

PM Modi condoles demise of Oman Sultan Qaboos, hails him as a true friend of India

Sultan Qaboos, the longest-reigning leader of the modern Arab world, died on Friday at the age of 79. "I am deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of...
IndiaTimes

Modi condoles demise of Oman Sultan Qaboos

He was a true friend of friend of India and a beacon of peace for the region, says the Prime Minister
Hindu

You Might Like


Tweets about this

WeForNews

We For News Congress leader Rahul Gandhi condoles demise of Oman Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said-PTI 34 minutes ago

philipose_sam

Ajay RT @PTI_News: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi condoles demise of Oman Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said 48 minutes ago

PTI_News

Press Trust of India Congress leader Rahul Gandhi condoles demise of Oman Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said 57 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.