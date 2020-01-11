Global  

Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak gets leaked online by Tamilrockers

Bollywood Life Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Prior to this, Tamilrockers had leaked films like Good Newwz, Dabangg 3, Thambi, Hero, Jumanji The Next Level, Ghost Stories, War, Housefull 4, Bala to be available for free download online. Whoever is behind this is unafraid of the law and continues to pirate newly released films.
Credit: IANS INDIA
News video: Ajay Devgn on JNU violence: ' We should wait for proper facts to emerge'

Ajay Devgn on JNU violence: ' We should wait for proper facts to emerge' 01:26

 Actor Ajay Devgn, whose "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior" hit the screens on Friday, also took to Twitter on the same day to comment on the violence at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi that happened earlier this month.

Credit: Pinkvilla

Advance booking report: Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero is ahead of Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak

While Tanhaji has dominated the Maharashtra and surrounding circuit due to Marathi feel, Chhapaak is getting good response in the metro cities of Bangalore,...
Bollywood Life

DNA EXCLUSIVE! 'You aren't planning to pay me': Kajol's reaction on Ajay Devgn offering her Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

During an Exclusive interaction with DNA Online, Kajol spoke at length about 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' and Ajay Devgn as a co-star and producer.
DNA Also reported by •Mid-Day

