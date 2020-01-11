Global  

Will act according to Parliament's instruction: Army chief on PoK

IndiaTimes Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
India is progressively rebalancing its military forces and firepower to the east, instead of concentrating largely on just the western front, to ensure it can handle separate or even collusive threats from China and Pakistan, General Manoj Mukund Naravane said on Saturday.
News video: General Naravane: Army ready to bring PoK into India if Parliament orders| OneIndia news

General Naravane: Army ready to bring PoK into India if Parliament orders| OneIndia news 04:04

 Army chief General Naravane says forces ready to bring back PoK if Parliament orders, Chief of Defence Staff General Rawat sets to work on 100-day goals, Amit Shah blames Opposition for anarchy, Iran admits to 'human error' in bringing down civilian aircraft that killed 176 passengers, Kochi's Maradu...

Recent related videos from verified sources

General MM Naravane says Army ready to take back Pakistan Occupied Kashmir| OneIndia News [Video]General MM Naravane says Army ready to take back Pakistan Occupied Kashmir| OneIndia News

Army Chief General MM Naravane said in his first media briefing after taking charge that the Force was prepared to bring Pakistan Occupied Kashmir back under India if so directed by the Parliament...

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:30Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'Will get back PoK if Parliament wants': Indian Army chief General MM Naravane

"There is a parliamentary resolution that entire J&K is part of India," General Naravane said.
DNA

