Will act according to Parliament's instruction: Army chief on PoK

Saturday, 11 January 2020 ( 33 minutes ago )

India is progressively rebalancing its military forces and firepower to the east, instead of concentrating largely on just the western front, to ensure it can handle separate or even collusive threats from China and Pakistan , General Manoj Mukund Naravane said on Saturday. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

5 hours ago < > Embed Credit: Oneindia - Published General Naravane: Army ready to bring PoK into India if Parliament orders| OneIndia news 04:04 Army chief General Naravane says forces ready to bring back PoK if Parliament orders, Chief of Defence Staff General Rawat sets to work on 100-day goals, Amit Shah blames Opposition for anarchy, Iran admits to 'human error' in bringing down civilian aircraft that killed 176 passengers, Kochi's Maradu...