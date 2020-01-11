Global  

Taiwan election: Tsai Ing-wen wins 2nd term with 8.17 mn votes

Sify Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Taipei [Taiwan], Jan 12 (ANI): Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen has secured a second term after sweeping to victory with more than 8 million votes in an election dominated by the island's relationship with China.
News video: Taiwan election seen as referendum on China influence

Taiwan election seen as referendum on China influence 02:11

 Hundreds of pro-democracy protesters have fled Hong Kong to the island since the demonstrations began.

HK protesters in Taiwan fear election results [Video]HK protesters in Taiwan fear election results

A small but growing number of Hong Kong protesters who fled to Taiwan for safety over the past few months fear an opposition victory in the island's election this week will put them in peril and force..

Ahead of election, Taiwan president calls China 'biggest threat' [Video]Ahead of election, Taiwan president calls China 'biggest threat'

Taiwan's leader warns China is the biggest threat to its wellbeing, pointing to the events in Hong Kong to bolster her re-election bid.

Taiwan election: Tsai Ing-wen wins second presidential term

President Tsai Ing-wen sweeps to victory in an election dominated by relations with mainland China.
Taiwan election: Tsai Ing-wen wins second term as president as voters back tough China stance

Beijing's crackdown on Hong Kong seen as boosting re-election campaign of pro-independence incumbent
