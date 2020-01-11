Global  

Taiwan election: Tsai Ing-wen wins 2nd term with 8.17 mn votes

Sify Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Taipei [Taiwan], Jan 12 (ANI): Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen has secured a second term after sweeping to victory with more than 8 million votes in an election dominated by the island's relationship with China.
News video: Taiwan's president set for second term amid tough stance on China

Taiwan election seen as referendum on China influence [Video]Taiwan election seen as referendum on China influence

Hundreds of pro-democracy protesters have fled Hong Kong to the island since the demonstrations began.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:11Published

HK protesters in Taiwan fear election results [Video]HK protesters in Taiwan fear election results

A small but growing number of Hong Kong protesters who fled to Taiwan for safety over the past few months fear an opposition victory in the island's election this week will put them in peril and force..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:54Published


Taiwan election: Tsai Ing-wen wins second presidential term

President Tsai Ing-wen sweeps to victory in an election dominated by relations with mainland China.
BBC News Also reported by •The AgeDeutsche WelleCBC.caSeattle Times

Taiwan President Tsai set to win re-election

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen is set to win re-election on Saturday, with figures from the election commission showing her leading her main opponent by more than...
Reuters Also reported by •WorldNewsThe AgeDeutsche Welleeuronews

