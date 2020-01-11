Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Protesters in Tehran demand Ayatollah Khamenei to quit over downing of plane

Sify Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Tehran [Iran], Jan 12 (ANI): A group of Iranian demonstrators on Saturday demanded the country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to step down as protests hit central Tehran after its military mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian plane, killing all 176 people on board last week.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: TomoNews US - Published < > Embed
News video: Iran admits downing Ukranian aircraft, but calls it an accident

Iran admits downing Ukranian aircraft, but calls it an accident 01:57

 TEHRAN, IRAN — Iran has admitted to accidently shooting down a Ukranian airplane on January 8, killing all 176 passengers and crew members onboard. According to the Guardian, Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 took off from Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport at 6:12 a.m., and...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Tehran's threats will isolate it more: State Dept. [Video]Tehran's threats will isolate it more: State Dept.

Threats made by Iran will only further isolate the country, the U.S. Department of State's special representative for Iran Brian Hook said on Friday after Tehran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:54Published

Protesters Demand Iran's Leaders Quit [Video]Protesters Demand Iran's Leaders Quit

Protests across Iran continued after the military admitted it had mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian airliner. A group of protesters said: “They are lying that our enemy is America, our enemy is right..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Iran Denies Shooting at Protesters Amid Fury Over Downing of Plane

Iran Denies Shooting at Protesters Amid Fury Over Downing of PlaneIran‘s police said on Monday officers had not fired at protesters demonstrating over Tehran’s admission that it shot down a passenger plane, as video on...
WorldNews

Iranian protesters demand Khamenei quits over plane downing

Iranian protesters demand Khamenei quits over plane downingA group of Iranian protesters demanded Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei step down on Saturday after Tehran said that its military had mistakenly shot...
WorldNews


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.