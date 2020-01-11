Protesters in Tehran demand Ayatollah Khamenei to quit over downing of plane

Tehran [Iran], Jan 12 (ANI): A group of Iranian demonstrators on Saturday demanded the country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to step down as protests hit central Tehran after its military mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian plane, killing all 176 people on board last week.

