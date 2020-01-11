Protesters in Tehran demand Ayatollah Khamenei to quit over downing of plane
Saturday, 11 January 2020 () Tehran [Iran], Jan 12 (ANI): A group of Iranian demonstrators on Saturday demanded the country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to step down as protests hit central Tehran after its military mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian plane, killing all 176 people on board last week.
TEHRAN, IRAN — Iran has admitted to accidently shooting down a Ukranian airplane on January 8, killing all 176 passengers and crew members onboard.
According to the Guardian, Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 took off from Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport at 6:12 a.m., and...
Threats made by Iran will only further isolate the country, the U.S. Department of State's special representative for Iran Brian Hook said on Friday after Tehran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei..