UK ambassador arrested in Iran amid anti-regime protests in Tehran

Sify Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Tehran [Iran], Jan 12 (ANI): British Ambassador to Iran Rob Macaire was temporarily arrested on Saturday evening amid the ongoing anti-regime protests in Tehran in the wake of the Iranian Guards' 'unintentional' downing of a Ukrainian plane last week that killed 176 people on board, the country's Tasnim news agency reported.
 Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has said the arrest of the British ambassador to Iran during protests in Tehran was a “flagrant violation of international law”.

Recent related news from verified sources

Iran protests erupt after Tehran admits Ukrainian passenger jet accidentally shot down

President Donald Trump tweeted his support for anti-government protests after Iran admits they accidentally shot down the passenger jet.  
USATODAY.com Also reported by •FOXNews.comReuters

UK ambassador to Iran arrested: British government

The United States called Saturday on Iran to apologise for detaining the British ambassador to Tehran, reportedly during protests against the regime.
Hindu


