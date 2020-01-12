UK ambassador arrested in Iran amid anti-regime protests in Tehran

Sunday, 12 January 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Tehran [Iran], Jan 12 (ANI): British Ambassador to Iran Rob Macaire was temporarily arrested on Saturday evening amid the ongoing anti-regime protests in Tehran in the wake of the Iranian Guards' 'unintentional' downing of a Ukrainian plane last week that killed 176 people on board, the country's Tasnim news agency reported. 👓 View full article

