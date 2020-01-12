Global  

Delhi cops identify WhatsApp group in Jan 5 JNU violence

Mid-Day Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
*New Delhi:* Delhi police's Special Investigating Team (SIT) has identified the WhatsApp group named 'Unity Against Left' linked to the mob attack on JNU students and faculty. According to a senior Delhi police officer heading the investigation, they are not ruling out ABVP activists' involvement in the mob attack. The 60-member...
