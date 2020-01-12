Ready to take PoK, says Army Chief General MM Naravane
Sunday, 12 January 2020 () *New Delhi:* While maintaining that both Northern and Western frontiers are equally important for India, Army chief General MM Naravane on Saturday said whenever the government gives a go-ahead, his force would be ready to take away Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir. Making it clear that rebalancing of deployment of the forces and...
