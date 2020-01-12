Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Ready to take PoK, says Army Chief General MM Naravane

Mid-Day Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
*New Delhi:* While maintaining that both Northern and Western frontiers are equally important for India, Army chief General MM Naravane on Saturday said whenever the government gives a go-ahead, his force would be ready to take away Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir. Making it clear that rebalancing of deployment of the forces and...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: General MM Naravane says Army ready to take back Pakistan Occupied Kashmir| OneIndia News

General MM Naravane says Army ready to take back Pakistan Occupied Kashmir| OneIndia News 01:30

 Army Chief General MM Naravane said in his first media briefing after taking charge that the Force was prepared to bring Pakistan Occupied Kashmir back under India if so directed by the Parliament. Listen in.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

General Naravane: Army ready to bring PoK into India if Parliament orders| OneIndia news [Video]General Naravane: Army ready to bring PoK into India if Parliament orders| OneIndia news

Army chief General Naravane says forces ready to bring back PoK if Parliament orders, Chief of Defence Staff General Rawat sets to work on 100-day goals, Amit Shah blames Opposition for anarchy, Iran..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 04:04Published

Army Chief General MM Naravane warns Pakistan's proxy war will end soon | OneIndia News [Video]Army Chief General MM Naravane warns Pakistan's proxy war will end soon | OneIndia News

In his first interview after taking over as the Chief of Army Staff, Army Chief General MM Naravane sent a stern warning to Pakistan. He said that India reserves the right to preemptively strike at the..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:25Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Indian Army chief General Naravane visits Siachen, pays tribute at war memorial

Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane also interacted with the soldiers in Siachen to take stock of the situation there.
DNA

Forces will remain apolitical and secular: Army chief General Naravane

Dismissing concerns over the increasing politicization of the military in the country, Army chief General M M Naravane on Saturday asserted the armed forces...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.