On Swami Vivekananda birth anniversary, PM Narendra Modi to address youth from Belur Math, kick-off Kolkata Port Trust 150th anniversary event

Zee News Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
PM Modi will also inaugurate an upgraded ship repair facility of Cochin-Kolkata unit at Netaji Subhas dry dock. He will return to Delhi after the programme.
'Go back Modi': India protesters condemn PM's visit to Kolkata [Video]'Go back Modi': India protesters condemn PM's visit to Kolkata

Nearly 30,000 protesters take to megacity's streets to denounce Modi's visit and oppose a new citizenship law.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:43Published

PM Modi launches 5 new DRDO labs for scientists, innovators [Video]PM Modi launches 5 new DRDO labs for scientists, innovators

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated five DRDO Young Scientists Laboratories (DYSLs) to the nation. The launch took place at an event in Bengaluru. DYSLs are located at Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai,..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:18Published


Amidst protests, PM Modi arrives in Kolkata for two-day visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend the function marking the 150th anniversary of Kolkata Port Trust on January 12
Hindu Also reported by •IndiaTimes

