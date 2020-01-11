Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Maradu flats: How demolition plan worked without a hitch

IndiaTimes Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Everything went as planned in Maradu as Holy Faith H2O and the twin towers of Alfa Serene were razed to dust within seconds on Saturday in two separate sequences. There was a slight delay in the morning after which the demolition process went off smoothly.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ANI - Published < > Embed
News video: Demolition of Maradu flats in Kochi

Demolition of Maradu flats in Kochi 01:30

 Demolition of Maradu flats in Kochi

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Demolition of Maradu flats in Kochi to begin today [Video]Demolition of Maradu flats in Kochi to begin today

Demolition of Maradu flats in Kochi to begin today

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:39Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Section 144 imposed ahead of mega demolition of Maradu flats in Kochi

Massive arrangements have been made for the two-day demolition drive of four illegal apartments in Maradu that begins today. The first building will be razed to...
Zee News Also reported by •IndiaTimes

Maradu flats: Countdown to demolition begins

People will not be allowed to gather within a 200m radius of the apartment complexes that will be demolished in Maradu as the district administration will impose...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

varun18vijay

Varun Vijay RT @timesofindia: Maradu flats: How demolition plan worked without a hitch https://t.co/6VvRZiTpNL via @TOICitiesNews #MaraduFlatsDemolit… 3 hours ago

AnalyticaGlobal

Global Analytica Maradu flats: How demolition plan worked without a hitch https://t.co/Np5Srja7En via @TOICitiesNews… https://t.co/nxa0JnpFlc 4 hours ago

timesofindia

Times of India Maradu flats: How demolition plan worked without a hitch https://t.co/6VvRZiTpNL via @TOICitiesNews… https://t.co/COVYVOximQ 4 hours ago

Bharatmerimaa1

Bharatmerimaa Maradu flats: How demolition plan worked without a hitch https://t.co/d3OiAJUv4K via @timesofindia 6 hours ago

sanesh_TNIE

A Sanesh RT @Kiran_519: Maradu Flats: Demolition to be held as per original plan https://t.co/intoG8vTuw @xpresskerala #Kochi #Kerala 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.