Bigg Boss: "I left Ashmit," says Maheck Chahal on calling off engagement with Ashmit Patel

Bollywood Life Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Power Couple Maheck Chahal and Ashmit Patel have broken up. The two who were participants in different seasons of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss, got engaged in 2017. However the two called off their engagement
