PM Modi inaugurates Kolkata Port Trust`s 150th-anniversary celebration, Mamata skips event

Zee News Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
According to sources in Trinamool, the West Bengal CM was apparently miffed with PM Modi over his latest speech on Citizenship (Amendment) Act at a youth conference in Belur Math today.
