PM Modi inaugurates Kolkata Port Trust's 150th-anniversary celebration, Mamata skips event

Zee News Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
According to sources in Trinamool, the West Bengal CM was apparently miffed with PM Modi over his latest speech on Citizenship (Amendment) Act at a youth conference in Belur Math today.
PM Modi in West Bengal: renames Kolkata Port Trust after Shyama Prasad Mukherjee

PM Modi in West Bengal: renames Kolkata Port Trust after Shyama Prasad Mukherjee

 PM MODI RENAMES KOLKATA PORT TRUST AFTER SHYAMA PRASAD MUKHERJEE, PM MODI ON A 2-DAY VISIT TO WEST BENGAL

PM Modi renames Kolkata Port Trust after Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Mamata skips ceremony


PM Narendra Modi renames Kolkata Port Trust after Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Shyama Prasad Mookerjee

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (January 12) renamed Kolkata Port Trust after Dr Shyama Prasad Mookerjee, the founder of the BJP's predecessor Bharatiya...
