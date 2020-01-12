Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Sarileru Neekevvaru box office collections day 1: Mahesh Babu's massy film takes a flying start

Bollywood Life Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
In Sarileru Neekevvaru, Mahesh Babu plays the role of Major Ajay Krishna in the film. Sarileru Neekevvaru also sees veteran actress Vijayashanti making her come back after a gap of 14 long years. Sarileru Neekevvaru stars Rashamika Mandanna as the female lead and Prakash Raj as the antagonist. It has passed with flying colours, as Mahesh expected.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

A24 notches box office record with 'Uncut Gems' [Video]A24 notches box office record with 'Uncut Gems'

The Adam Sandler-led film has taken in $18.8 million since its nationwide release on Christmas.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:06Published

‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Earns $32 Million on Christmas Day [Video]‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Earns $32 Million on Christmas Day

‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Earns $32 Million on Christmas Day. It was the second-best Christmas Day ever at the U.S. box office. 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' has the highest-grossing..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'Good Newwz' box office collections day 12

Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani's latest outing 'Good Newwz' is running successfully at the box office. The comedy entertainer...
IndiaTimes

'Chhapaak' Box Office Report Day 1: Deepika Padukone's film has ordinary start

Deepika Padukone's JNU visit seems to have backfired since her movie Chhapaak did not witness a good start at the Box Office
DNA


Tweets about this

Pavankumarnamba

Pavankumar RT @t2blive: Sarileru Neekevvaru 1st Day Worldwide Collections Report!! 👉 Super Star Ooramass Rampage At Box Office💥💥💥 #SarileruNeekevvar… 12 minutes ago

NamasteCinema

Namaste Entertainment Sarileru Neekevvaru 1st Day Box Office Worldwide Collections-Namaste Telugu https://t.co/hPeAQgoHwX via @YouTube… https://t.co/Ii5ZfACPX9 56 minutes ago

NamasteCinema

Namaste Entertainment Sarileru Neekevvaru 1st Day Box Office Worldwide Collections-Namaste Telugu https://t.co/hPeAQgoHwX via @YouTube 57 minutes ago

iDreamMedia

iDream Media RT @iDreamPost: #SarileruNeekevvaru Day 1 Ap/Tg Collections!! https://t.co/NCMPKUAhGH #MaheshBabu #RashmikaMandanna #AnilRavipudi #DeviSr… 1 hour ago

iDreamPost

iDream Post #SarileruNeekevvaru Day 1 Ap/Tg Collections!! https://t.co/NCMPKUAhGH #MaheshBabu #RashmikaMandanna #AnilRavipudi… https://t.co/sBzC2ogM7a 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.