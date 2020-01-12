Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

JD(U) leader Prashant Kishor thanks Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka for rejecting CAA, NRC

Zee News Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
JD (U) leader Prashant Kishor posted a tweet reassuring the people of Bihar that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led government in the state will not implement the CAA and NRC in the state.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: All eyes on the opposition meet on CAA & NRC in Delhi tomorrow, Mamata & Mayawati to skip|OneIndia

All eyes on the opposition meet on CAA & NRC in Delhi tomorrow, Mamata & Mayawati to skip|OneIndia 03:47

 NOBEL LAUREATE ABHIJIT BANERJEE SPEAKS UP ON UNION BUDGET EXPECTATIONS, PRASHANT KISHOR: CAA & NRC WON'T BE IMPLEMENTED IN BIHAR, OPPOSITION MEET ON CAA & NRC TOMORROW IN DELHI, OUTGOING INDIAN ENVOY MEETS TRUMP AT WHITE HOUSE, PM MODI RENAMES KOLKATA PORT TRUST AFTER SHYAMA PRASAD MUKHERJEE , PM...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Mamata to skip oppn meet against NRC & CAA, calls out Left-Cong 'hypocrisy' | OneIndia News [Video]Mamata to skip oppn meet against NRC & CAA, calls out Left-Cong 'hypocrisy' | OneIndia News

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has decided to boycott an opposition meet called by interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi against NRC and CAA. Mamata will boycott the meet after she alleged that the Left..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:16Published

Amit Shah hits out at Congress and AAP, says misled people over CAA [Video]Amit Shah hits out at Congress and AAP, says misled people over CAA

BJP President Amit Shah addressed the workers' conference at Indira Gandhi Stadium to excite the activists .. During this time he lashed out at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party. He also..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

JD(U) leader Prashant Kishor thanks Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka for rejecting CAA, NRC

JD (U) leader Prashant Kishor posted a tweet reassuring the people of Bihar that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led government in the state will not implement the...
Zee News

Prashant Kishor thanks Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka for ‘unequivocal rejection’ of CAA, NRC


Indian Express


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.