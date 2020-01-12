Global  

Gwyneth Paltrow's online store is selling vagina-scented candles

Sify Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 12 (ANI): Giving yet another tough competition to online business giants with her bizarre entrepreneurial move, actor and founder of American wellness products company Goop, Gwyneth Paltrow introduced vagina-scented candle on her online store.
Netflix set to debut Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop lifestyle show

Gwyneth Paltrow is launching a Netflix program born out of her lifestyle website Goop Jan. 24, and critics took to Twitter to note that they are not amused by...
bizjournals

Gwyneth Paltrow Makes People Baffled by Selling Candles That Smell Like Her Vagina

Per a listing on her Goop's online store, the candle first started as a joke between Heretic perfumer Douglas Little and Gwyneth when they were collaborating on...
AceShowbiz


